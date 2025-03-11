Williamson Legacy Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 617,164 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $648.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

