Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for PPG Industries

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

View Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $114.71 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $109.15 and a 1 year high of $145.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $122.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in PPG Industries by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.