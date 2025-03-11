Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of HTGC Q2 Earnings

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hercules Capital in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Hercules Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 59,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 99.38%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

