Zumiez (ZUMZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $276.47 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $264.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

