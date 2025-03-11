Zumiez (ZUMZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $276.47 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zumiez Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of ZUMZ opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $264.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $31.37.
About Zumiez
