12,393 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

