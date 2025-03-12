1,320,715 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,320,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,421,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

