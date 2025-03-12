133,228 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 133,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Everest Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,818,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everest Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 12,263.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,766,000 after buying an additional 412,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after buying an additional 72,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

EG opened at $354.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $327.37 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

