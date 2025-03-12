17,699 Shares in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,636,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

