17,953 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,572.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

FCF opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

