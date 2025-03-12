388,154 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 388,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,544,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.82% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 197,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

