Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.05% of Albany International worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $286.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.52 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albany International

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.