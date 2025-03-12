Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.1 %

AA stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.54, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $259,273,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,965,000 after buying an additional 1,805,915 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11,317.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,427,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,294 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

