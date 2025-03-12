Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $66,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,099,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,665,000 after purchasing an additional 109,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,400,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,296,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,638,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,465 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 325,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

