Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,542,000 after buying an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,181,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $84,139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $226.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average of $243.03. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.68 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Bank of America raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

