Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 132 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,596,000 after acquiring an additional 101,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $65,142,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 611,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,527,000 after buying an additional 58,685 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.78%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

