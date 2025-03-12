Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 337 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in CSW Industrials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total transaction of $61,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,729.99. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total value of $548,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,945.40. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $294.16 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.10 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.70.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.