Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 425 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lumentum from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

