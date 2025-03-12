Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 78 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $152.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.14 and a 12-month high of $200.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.26.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,007. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

