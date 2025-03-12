Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 92 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $1,682,326.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,002 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,592.18. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,086 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.53. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.92. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.74 and a 12-month high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.