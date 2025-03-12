Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $115.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $120.42.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.21 million. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.20.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

