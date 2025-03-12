Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,499,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,997.74. This represents a 18.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $214,293.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,958.35. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,535,485 shares of company stock worth $239,160,243 and sold 146,905 shares worth $4,418,864. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Endeavor Group stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EDR

Endeavor Group Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.