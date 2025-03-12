Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

THG opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.74 and a 200 day moving average of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $173.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

