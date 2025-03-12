Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 23.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Bruker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Bruker by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 15.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

