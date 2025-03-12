Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,468,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,055,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

