Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,130 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 1,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 268.1% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 4,273.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $5,291,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $167,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,903.54. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,034,967 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Up 1.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

