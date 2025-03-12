Arizona State Retirement System Buys 11,620 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.