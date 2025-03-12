Arizona State Retirement System Buys 123 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.65. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPXC

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.