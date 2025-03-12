Arizona State Retirement System Buys 56 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $209.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $232.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.53.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

