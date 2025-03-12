Arizona State Retirement System Buys 812 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

