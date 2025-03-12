Arizona State Retirement System Buys 8,146 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chewy by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Chewy by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,312,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,735. The trade was a 47.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,624,736 shares of company stock valued at $936,145,808. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Stock Up 4.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHWY stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.