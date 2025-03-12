Arizona State Retirement System Buys 94 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,318,000 after purchasing an additional 632,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 582,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 116.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,635,000 after acquiring an additional 105,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 187,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZPN. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.25 and a 52-week high of $277.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.09.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

