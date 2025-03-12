Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRNO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

