Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SOUN opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.62.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. On average, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 277,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $5,903,526.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,473,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,308,092.50. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 37,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $760,417.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 698,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,173,987.80. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,777 shares of company stock worth $20,412,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

