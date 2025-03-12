Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 275.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.
Summit Materials Trading Up 0.2 %
SUM stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
