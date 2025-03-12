Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,571 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,453,000 after buying an additional 90,747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 52,430 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,275,000 after purchasing an additional 416,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ONB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

