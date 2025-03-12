Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,512,000 after purchasing an additional 127,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 21.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,001,000 after acquiring an additional 337,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ESAB by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,353,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 33.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,989,000 after acquiring an additional 271,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ESAB from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Shares of ESAB opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

