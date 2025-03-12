Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.09 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.25. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.16%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

