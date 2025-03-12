Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.06. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

