Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.75 Million Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Doximity by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Doximity by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

