Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Etsy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 183.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,668 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $55,530,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $49,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,827,000 after acquiring an additional 850,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after acquiring an additional 711,572 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

View Our Latest Report on ETSY

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,458.20. The trade was a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,445 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.