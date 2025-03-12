Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.78 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,092,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after acquiring an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,289,000 after purchasing an additional 415,586 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,837,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after purchasing an additional 190,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,836,000 after purchasing an additional 98,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,485,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 371,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

