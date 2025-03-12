Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.78 Million Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,692.25. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,571. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.