Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.79 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 83,296 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 626,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.0 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.05.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

