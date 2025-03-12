Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after buying an additional 148,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,316,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI stock opened at $321.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.24. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $379.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.