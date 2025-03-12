Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,601.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:CADE opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

