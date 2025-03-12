Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.90 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,356 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average is $106.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.