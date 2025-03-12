Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after purchasing an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 29.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,030,000 after buying an additional 534,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 729.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,648,000 after buying an additional 1,968,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,327,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $54.78 and a 52 week high of $78.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.22%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

