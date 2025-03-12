Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after buying an additional 2,786,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,555,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,861 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 2,050.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in UGI by 105.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,507,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 774,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

UGI stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. UGI Co. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

