Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FOX alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.