Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,025,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 107.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 168,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,994,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $2,334,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,942. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,451 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,793. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.